Business Five firms abandon Facebook’s ‘Libra’ currency, as Vodafone announces exit – Nairametrics

#1
Three months after Mastercard and Visa pulled out of Libra, a cryptocurrency owned by Facebook, it seems the exit door is still open as another member of the Libra Association takes a bow.

The new member exiting Libra is a telecommunications company, Vodafone....

facebook.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/36y2CLI

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top