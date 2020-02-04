Five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis in a column she has written for Vogue and Vanity Fair.
The Russian retires at the age of 32 having last won a grand slam in 2014 when she clinched the French Open for the second time.
Her last appearance came at the 2020 Australian Open, where she was knocked out in the first round by Donna Vekić.
