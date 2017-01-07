Submit Post Advertise

Sports Fixtures of English FA Cup Matches For This Weekend

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 7, 2017 at 8:30 AM.

    The English Premier League will this weekend take a break for England’s oldest trophy, the FA Cup. Below is a full fixture of matches:

    fa cup.jpg

    Friday, 6 January

    West Ham 0-5 Man. City FT


    Saturday, 7 January

    Man United Vs Reading 1:30 PM

    Wigan Athletic Vs Nottm Forest 4:00 PM

    Stoke City Vs Wolves 4:00 PM

    Sutton United Vs AFC Wimbledon 4:00 PM

    Sunderland Vs Burnley FC 4:00 PM

    West Brom Vs Derby County 4:00 PM

    Brentford Vs Eastleigh 4:00 PM

    Wycombe Vs Stourbridge 4:00 PM

    Brighton Vs MK Dons 4:00 PM

    Watford Vs Burton Albion 4:00 PM

    Ipswich Town Vs Lincoln City 4:00 PM

    Barrow Vs Rochdale 4:00 PM

    Birmingham Vs Newcastle 4:00 PM

    Stanley Vs Luton Town 4:00 PM

    QPR Vs Blackburn 4:00 PM

    Bristol City Vs Fleetwood 4:00 PM

    Hull City Vs Swansea City 4:00 PM

    Norwich City Vs Southampton 4:00 PM

    Everton Vs Leicester City 4:00 PM

    Rotherham Vs Oxford 4:00 PM

    Blackpool Vs Barnsley 4:00 PM

    Huddersfield Vs Port Vale 4:00 PM

    Millwall Vs Bournemouth 4:00 PM

    Bolton Vs Crystal Palace 4:00 PM

    Preston Vs Arsenal 6:30 PM


    Sunday, 8 January

    Cardiff City Vs Fulham 12:30 PM

    Liverpool Vs Plymouth 2:30 PM

    Middlesbrough Vs Sheff Wed 4:00 PM

    Chelsea Vs Peterborough 4:00 PM

    Tottenham Vs Aston Villa 5:00 PM


    Monday, 9 January

    Cambridge United Vs Leeds United 8:45 PM
     
