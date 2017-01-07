The English Premier League will this weekend take a break for England’s oldest trophy, the FA Cup. Below is a full fixture of matches: Friday, 6 January West Ham 0-5 Man. City FT Saturday, 7 January Man United Vs Reading 1:30 PM Wigan Athletic Vs Nottm Forest 4:00 PM Stoke City Vs Wolves 4:00 PM Sutton United Vs AFC Wimbledon 4:00 PM Sunderland Vs Burnley FC 4:00 PM West Brom Vs Derby County 4:00 PM Brentford Vs Eastleigh 4:00 PM Wycombe Vs Stourbridge 4:00 PM Brighton Vs MK Dons 4:00 PM Watford Vs Burton Albion 4:00 PM Ipswich Town Vs Lincoln City 4:00 PM Barrow Vs Rochdale 4:00 PM Birmingham Vs Newcastle 4:00 PM Stanley Vs Luton Town 4:00 PM QPR Vs Blackburn 4:00 PM Bristol City Vs Fleetwood 4:00 PM Hull City Vs Swansea City 4:00 PM Norwich City Vs Southampton 4:00 PM Everton Vs Leicester City 4:00 PM Rotherham Vs Oxford 4:00 PM Blackpool Vs Barnsley 4:00 PM Huddersfield Vs Port Vale 4:00 PM Millwall Vs Bournemouth 4:00 PM Bolton Vs Crystal Palace 4:00 PM Preston Vs Arsenal 6:30 PM Sunday, 8 January Cardiff City Vs Fulham 12:30 PM Liverpool Vs Plymouth 2:30 PM Middlesbrough Vs Sheff Wed 4:00 PM Chelsea Vs Peterborough 4:00 PM Tottenham Vs Aston Villa 5:00 PM Monday, 9 January Cambridge United Vs Leeds United 8:45 PM