Sports English FA Cup Fixtures For This Weekend

    Premier League action will be suspended across UK to play the fourth round of the English FA Cup. See fixtures of matches below:

    Derby County 2 Vs 2 Leicester City FT


    Saturday, 28 January


    Liverpool Vs Wolves 1:30 PM

    Crystal Palace Vs Man. City 4:00 PM

    Middlesbrough Vs Stanley 4:00 PM

    Oxford Vs Newcastle 4:00 PM

    Blackburn Vs Blackpool 4:00 PM

    Chelsea Vs Brentford 4:00 PM

    Burnley FC Vs Bristol City 4:00 PM

    Tottenham Vs Wycombe 4:00 PM

    Rochdale Vs Huddersfield 4:00 PM

    Lincoln City Vs Brighton 4:00 PM

    Southampton Vs Arsenal 6:30 PM (Postponed)


    Sunday, 29 January

    Millwall Vs Watford 1:00 PM

    Fulham Vs Hull City 1:30 PM

    Sutton United Vs Leeds United 3:00 PM

    Man United Vs Wigan Athletic 5:00 PM
     
