Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo, Sambisa forest, the terrorists have been escaping the theatre to avoid capture and prosecution," a statement by army spokesman, Sani Usman, said. During a patrols to Madaki village in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade stationed in Bara arrested the terrorists, named Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim. "They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town," the statement said adding that they are now undergoing preliminary investigation. The army didn't give further details.