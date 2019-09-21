Metro Call these numbers if you see fleeing B/Haram terrorists – Nigerian Army – Legit.ng

#1
The Nigerian Army has said that some surviving Boko Haram terrorists are seeking refuge in the homes of certain individuals in some parts of Borno and Yobe state.

Colonel Ado Isa, the spokesperson for the theatre command operation lafiya dole....

army.png

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Vf3Kjy

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[86]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top