The Nigerian Army has said that some surviving Boko Haram terrorists are seeking refuge in the homes of certain individuals in some parts of Borno and Yobe state.
Colonel Ado Isa, the spokesperson for the theatre command operation lafiya dole....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Vf3Kjy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Colonel Ado Isa, the spokesperson for the theatre command operation lafiya dole....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Vf3Kjy
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]