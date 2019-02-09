Sports Floyd Mayweather Says UFC Would Offer Him ₦361B to Fight – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather has been gauging the idea of fighting for the UFC for a while now but whenever the opportunity presents itself the boxer consistently declines.

When talks of a fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov happened last …


read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2BtXc7N

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top