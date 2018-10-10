Sports UFC President Denies Knowledge of Mayweather-Nurmagomedov Talk – Thisdaylive

#1
UFC president Dana White says he has not been contacted by anyone associated with Floyd Mayweather regarding a boxing match against Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite both camps expressing interest in public.

“Don’t pay attention to it,” White told ESPN. “First of all, the Mayweather team has not approached us at …



read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2R4jRgC

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top