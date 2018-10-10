UFC president Dana White says he has not been contacted by anyone associated with Floyd Mayweather regarding a boxing match against Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite both camps expressing interest in public.
"Don't pay attention to it," White told ESPN. "First of all, the Mayweather team has not approached us at …
