Last year, 2Baba‘s Annual ‘Buckwyld n Breathless’ concert which held in Lagos was described as an unforgettable experience by the attendees.
But this year, 2baba has boasted that last’s show was a child’s play compared to what he and his team are lining up for this year’s edition. And …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2J4Bnyw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
But this year, 2baba has boasted that last’s show was a child’s play compared to what he and his team are lining up for this year’s edition. And …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2J4Bnyw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]