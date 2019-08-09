International Footballer Alex Iwobi no longer plays for Arsenal and has been signed on to Everton for £35m.
The 23-year-old midfielder signed a five-year deal with Everton paying £28m up front, plus up to £7m in additional fees. Head coach Unai Emery at Arsenal had this to …
read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2YCODVZ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 23-year-old midfielder signed a five-year deal with Everton paying £28m up front, plus up to £7m in additional fees. Head coach Unai Emery at Arsenal had this to …
read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2YCODVZ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]