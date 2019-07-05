JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Arsenal reject Everton’s £30m bid for Iwobi hours before transfer deadline - Goal.com

#1
Just about 24 hours to the end of the summer transfer window, Arsenal Football Club has rejected £30 million bid for Super Eagles’ Alex Iwobi by Everton.

Everton turned attention to the Nigerian international after being priced out of a move for Wilfried Zaha and Watford Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Arsenal are believed to be open to selling Iwobi before Thursday’s deadline if there is an improved offer from the initial £30m rejected, according to SkySports report.
