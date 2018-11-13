A footballer narrowly survived an assassination attempt after a fan of his own team reportedly opened fire at his car.
The supporter shot at the Colombian player Juan Sebstian Quintero’s car from close range and said: “I’ll kill you, son of …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2z9uZCe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The supporter shot at the Colombian player Juan Sebstian Quintero’s car from close range and said: “I’ll kill you, son of …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2z9uZCe
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]