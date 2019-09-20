Metro Former petroleum ministry director, Grace Taiga arraigned for alleged $20,000 bribe – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

EFCC has arraigned Grace Taiga, a former director, legal services at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, on an eight-count charge bothering on bribery.

The anti-corruption agency accused Taiga of receiving $20,000 bribe among other charges. The former director was arraigned before an FCT high court, Abuja....

