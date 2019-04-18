World Former Sudan president moved to prison – Laila’s Blog

#1
Former President of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir has been moved to Kobar maximum security prison, days after he was deposed in a military coup.

Reports say the ex-leader has until now been detained at the presidential residence under heavy guard. He is reportedly being held in …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2XqfNdD

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top