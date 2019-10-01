French carrier, XL Airways, has announced it will be suspending all flight operations until the end of October 3.
XL Airways’ latest announcement comes as the airline struggles to fight off imminent liquidation. In a statement, XL Airways said, “We …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2oLG9ut
Get more World News
XL Airways’ latest announcement comes as the airline struggles to fight off imminent liquidation. In a statement, XL Airways said, “We …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2oLG9ut
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]