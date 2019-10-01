Papua New Guinea’s volatile Ulawun volcano erupted early Tuesday, sending a column of red lava shooting up into the sky and forcing the evacuation of recently returned residents.
Mount Ulawan, situated on the remote Bismarck Archipelago chain...
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2mxDXpO
Get more World News
Mount Ulawan, situated on the remote Bismarck Archipelago chain...
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2mxDXpO
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]