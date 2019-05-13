Vacancy Fresh Vacancies at PropertyPro.ng - Myjobmag

#1
PropertyPro.ng (a member of tolet.com.ng group) is a world-class real estate property center platform powered by the consolidation of ToLet.com.ng and Jumia House Nigeria (formerly Lamudi) which was acquired by ToLet.com.ng in October 2017.

The name change reflects the company’s broader commitment …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2JxXf7D

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top