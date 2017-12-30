Submit Post Advertise

Metro FRSC Promotes 1,925 Personnel [See Breakdown]

    The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has approved the promotion of the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Charge of Zone RS3HQ, Assistant Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim to the rank of the Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM).

    In a statement Saturday, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said Mr. Mustapha also approved the promotion of 298 officers.

    The officers promoted include

    - 33 Chief Route Commanders,

    - 34 Superintendant Route Commanders,

    - 93 Route Commanders, and

    - 137 Deputy Route Commanders.

    In a similar development, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi also approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors, and 942 Road Marshal Assistants.

    frscDrivers.JPG

    According to Mr. Kazeem, the Marshal Inspectors promoted include

    - 57 Deputy Marshal Inspectors,

    - 71 Assistant Marshal Inspectors,

    -n54 Principal Marshal Inspectors,

    - 234 Senior Marshal Inspectors,

    - 207 Marshal Inspectors I, and

    - 62 Marshal Inspector II.

    The Marshal Assistants promoted include

    - 45 Deputy Chief Road Marshal Assistants,

    - 81 Senior Road Marshal Assistants,

    - 146 Road Marshal Assistants I, and

    - 670 Road Marshal Assistants II.

    According to the FRSC spokesperson, Mr. Oyeyemi commended the newly promoted Officers and Marshals of the Corps, numbering 1,925, and encouraged them to put in their bests in the course of their duties as they assume higher responsibilities in their career.

    Mr Oyeyemi also assured the newly promoted personnel of more opportunities in the nearest future and urged them to be of good character.

    The corps marshal therefore, admonished them to put in a great effort to achieve the mandate of the Corps which was aimed at reducing road crashes by 15 percent and fatality by 25 percent yearly.
     
