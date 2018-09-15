FRSC 2018 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE: NOTIFICATION OF SCREENING AND PHYSICAL ASSESSMENT PHASE



The screening and physical fitness assessment of FRSC 2018 recruitment exercise which commenced on 28 May 2018 with the uploading of the application forms on FRSC recruitment portal is scheduled to be conducted in all State capitals from Monday 24 to Saturday 29 September, 2018.



In a statement released by Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, he stated that applicants are advised to check their emails used for the submission of the applications on Wednesday 19 September 2018 for information on the screening and physical fitness assessment. The email information shall contain the venue, date, time of screening and required items to be taken along for the exercise.



Shortlisted applicants are to come with the summary data page earlier received and email notification slip which shall admit them to the screening venue.



Any candidate without the print out of the summary data page and notification slip for this phase of the exercise shall not be admitted into the screening venue



Signed:

Bisi Kazeem

Corps Commander

Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC