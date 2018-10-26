The humble fruit fly could help scientists unlock the secrets of Alzheimer's disease.
A new £20m Dementia Research Institute at Cardiff University includes a fly laboratory. Researchers will be studying the brains of the flies because they share a large proportion of their genes with humans.
Read more via BBC News – Health
