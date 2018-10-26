General Health Fruit flies’ brains studied to help crack dementia – BBC News – Health

#1
The humble fruit fly could help scientists unlock the secrets of Alzheimer's disease.

A new £20m Dementia Research Institute at Cardiff University includes a fly laboratory. Researchers will be studying the brains of the flies because they share a large proportion of their genes with humans.




Read more via BBC News – Health https://ift.tt/2ShNhJA
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top