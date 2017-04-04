The District Head of Jeke in Suletankarkar LGA in Jigawa state, Alhaji Alassan, has outlawed Fulani local traditional wedding ceremonies and other festivities held at night in his domain. According to Information Officer of the local government, Daudu Sulaiman, the ban was to check unnecessary fighting during such ceremonies. He said the traditional ruler said such quarrels among Fulani men usually led to lost of lives and property. The district head had also warned residents of the area to desist from attending ceremonies and other social gatherings as well as going to markets with weapons, he added.