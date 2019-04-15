At least 23 Nigerians are on the death row in Saudi Arabia for “drug-related offences”, The Nation is reporting.
Citing a document, the newspaper said the Nigerians were convicted for contravening the narcotic and psychotropic substances control law, which is punishable by death.
They were said to have been arrested between 2016 and 2017 at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdu- Aziz International Airport, Madinah having concealed the banned substances in their rectums.
