Politics FULL LIST: Orji Kalu among over 200 persons in Buhari’s reelection team – TheCable

#1
Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state, has been appointed into the committee for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu, who is standing trial for corruption, has been out of the country on alleged health grounds....



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2F1XWV4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top