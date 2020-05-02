Today's News Highlights Include
COVID-19 palliative: CBN to credit successful applicants’ accounts within 48hours – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://dailypost.ng/2020/06/09/covid-19-palliative-cbn-to-credit-successful-applicants-accounts-within-48hours/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Lagos lawmakers clear Obasa of corruption allegations - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.thecable.ng/lagos-lawmakers-clear-obasa-of-corruption-allegations
www.nigerianbulletin.com
EXTRA: Head of FG agency describes ‘kilishi’ as research breakthrough - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.thecable.ng/extra-head-of-fg-agency-describes-kilishi-as-research-breakthrough
www.nigerianbulletin.com
If your family member dies, will you die with him? Bishop Oyedepo slams Nigerian leaders again for not reopening churches (video) - Linda ikejis blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/6/if-your-family-member-dies-will-you-die-with-him-bishop-oyedepo-slams-nigerian-leaders-again-for-not-reopening-churches-video-2.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Angry protesters burn Buhari’s billboard in Katsina - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.thecable.ng/angry-protesters-burn-buharis-billboard-in-katsina
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Going to prison is an honour for politicians - Reps leadership tells Orji Uzor Kalu - Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/6/going-to-prison-is-an-honour-for-politicians-reps-leadership-tells-orji-uzor-kalu.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 8.1 KB Views: 0