The much-publicised maiden edition of the Warri Fashion and Style Week 2018 took place last weekend at the Delta Mall and Wellington Hotel, Warri, respectively.
Organised by Arhecal Synergy Limited, in collaboration with Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), the two-day event saw …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2yNTC6y
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Organised by Arhecal Synergy Limited, in collaboration with Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), the two-day event saw …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2yNTC6y
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]