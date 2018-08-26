Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Funke Felix-Adejumo playing with sudden death over Dollar seeds – MKO Tibetan – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Renowned Prophet and leader of Celestial Church of Christ, Elisha Parish (Worldwide), Prophet Dr. MKO Tibetan has added his voice to the cream of critics who frowned at the way and manner, Nigerian Female Minister, Rev. Mrs. Funke Felix-Adejumo keep asking Christians across Nigeria to donate money for either …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2PCQDoV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top