JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Funke Olakunrin: MURIC reacts to killing, warns Nigerians – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has reacted to the death of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of Yoruba Socio-cultural organization, Afenifere.

The Islamic group sent a condolence message to the deceased’s father, and warned Nigerians against jumping into any hasty conclusion about the killers. This was …

muric.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JyakgU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top