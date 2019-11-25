Entertainment Future Awards 2019: Burna Boy, Timini Egbuson win big (Full List of Winners) – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Future Awards Africa was held at The Balmoral, Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, attracting young professionals from across Africa.

Afropop musician, Burna Boy, won the biggest awards of the night, The Young Person of the Year and The Future Award Prize for Music. …

burna.JPG

via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/37Cgkik

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[86]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top