Gambia: Army Chief Declares Support For President Yahya Jammeh

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Jan 4, 2017 at 3:51 PM.

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    General Ousman Badjie, Gambia’s army chief has declared that President Yahya Jammeh has the ‘unflinching loyalty and support’ of the army.

    General Badjie made the declaration via a New Year message published in the pro-government Observer newspaper. He said, ‘‘May I please seize this opportunity to also renew to Your Excellency the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of The Gambia Armed Forces to Your Excellency, the Government and People of The Gambia.''

    ‘‘Please permit me to commend you for your demonstrated personal commitment to The Gambia Armed Forces which is guided by your vision of making The Gambia Armed Forces not only as one of the most developed armies but that which is second to none in the world,’‘ he added.
     
    Jules, Jan 4, 2017 at 3:51 PM
    Comments

  2. Smith13

    Smith13 Member

    What do u expect? Armed forces all over the world swore allegiance to their Commander in Chief.
     
    Smith13, Jan 4, 2017 at 4:34 PM
