Submit Post Advertise

World Gambia Army Chief - I Won't Order My Men to Fight For Yahya Jammeh

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:13 AM. Views count: 267

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Gambia’s army chief on Wednesday said that he would not order his men to fight other African troops if they enter Gambian territory.

    Yahya Jammeh.jpg

    “We are not going to involve ourselves militarily. This is a political dispute,” Chief of Defence Staff Ousman Badjie said, after eating dinner in a tourist district close to the capital, Banjul, eyewitnesses told AFP.

    “I am not going to involve my soldiers in a stupid fight. I love my men,” he added, stopping to pose for selfies with admirers while dressed in fatigues, beret and green t-shirt, according to those present.
     
    Jules, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:13 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments