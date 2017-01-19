The Gambian Navy led by Rear Admiral Sarjo Fofana, have also abandoned Jammeh while pledging to pass allegiance to Adama Barrow after swearing-in. A private military contractor (Humint), Naval Intelligence and Counter Terrorism/Insurgency personnel with a twitter handle, @DonKlericuzio, tweeted to this fact. Recall that both the country’s Vice President, Isatou Njie Saidy, the army led by its chief, Ousman Badjie and a lot of others have also abandoned Jammeh for his refusal to step down for Barrow.