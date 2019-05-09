Entertainment Game of Throne’s Missandei Bids Farewell To The Show In A Heartfelt Post – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
One of everyone’s favourite characters in Game of Thrones, Missandei of Naath played by Natalie Emmanuel was beheaded in the latest episode.

Missandei was captured by Cersei’s army and was killed when Daenerys refused to surrender. In an emotional, farewell post on Instagram, …



via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Lz9yTF

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top