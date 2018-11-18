Former Governor Ayodele Fayose has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and the acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, for their refusal to investigate the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the bribes he allegedly collected from some contractors.
Fayose said Buhari and the EFCC boss had …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2DvUj8C
Get More Nigeria Political News
Fayose said Buhari and the EFCC boss had …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2DvUj8C
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[20]