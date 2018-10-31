Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Video Hub
Nigeria News Headline Videos
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Video
#Gandujegate: Third Video of Kano State Governor, Ganduje receiving Bribe Emerges Online 31-10- 2018
Thread starter
jade
Start date
34 minutes ago
Tags
50cent
donald duke
ganduje
iggy azaalea
nicki minja
oby ezekwesili
senator adeleke
34 minutes ago
Featured Thread
#1
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[23]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
Metro
Revealed! How Ooni Of Ife Met Olori Naomi + The Queen Was Met A Virgin – Ladun Liadi’s Blog News
Started by Nigeria Metro News
Today at 1:12 PM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
#Gandujegate: Third Video of Kano State Governor, Ganduje receiving Bribe Emerges Online
Started by ese
Today at 8:51 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu Organize Protest Against APC (Photos) – Nairaland News
Started by Nigeria Political News
Today at 2:42 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Osun election: Police arraigns Davido’s Uncle Ademola Adeleke over WAEC saga - Daily Post
Started by ese
Today at 12:27 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Metro
88 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty - The Cable
Started by ese
44 minutes ago
Replies: 0
Metro News
Metro
[OPINION]Destroyers of Nigeria Were Born Between 1956-1976(-5 +2 yrs); The Worst Generation.
Started by ese
48 minutes ago
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
“I came back to power in this ‘agbada’ to convince Nigerians to make sacrifices” – Buhari – Pulse.ng News
Started by Nigeria Political News
Today at 2:42 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics
Sponsored Posts
Pass CompTIA Certification Exams on First Try – Tips for IT Specialists to Study
Started by siteadmin
Today at 11:49 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
The Most Popular Trading Strategies On Forex
Started by justforex
Yesterday at 10:01 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
GTBank Releases Q3 2018 Unaudited Result. Reports Profit Before Tax Of ₦164.2 Billion
Started by stato
Oct 23, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
283
Home
Forums
Video Hub
Nigeria News Headline Videos
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top