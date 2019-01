When we first met, we were inseparable. You were so full of life, so bursting with energy. We did everything together. I spent my days at work in agony, wishing I was off, just so we could spend more time together. You remember those first few days? I do, like it was yesterday. I'd wake up (often times well after my alarm), get dressed while half asleep, and begrudgingly go to work. But before I could even get out of my front door we were already connected, and we would stay that way for the grueling 8 hours I was imprisoned until, finally, I was set free. Then, we would hang out all evening and into the wee hours of the night, even though it was so irresponsible, but we didn't care. We used to get into the craziest stuff, remember? Remember how I forgot to eat dinner that one night? Ok, fine, maybe it was a few times, but I was having so much fun, do you blame me? Ooh, ooh, do you remember that time you fell asleep in the middle of the day and I complained that it felt like an eternity before I heard from you again?