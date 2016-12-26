Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment George Michael: British Pop Superstar Dies at 53

    Singer George Michael has died at his home at the age of 53.

    The star, who launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s and had huge success as a solo performer, "passed away peacefully" on Christmas Day in Goring, Oxfordshire, his publicist said.

    Thames Valley Police say they are treating the death as unexplained but there were no suspicious circumstances.

    Michael's family announced news of his death in a statement issued through the singer's publicist.

    "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," it said.

    "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

    South Central Ambulance Service had been called to Michael's property at 13:42 GMT.

    Thames Valley Police said its officers also attended and Michael was confirmed dead at the scene.
     
