Gerard Butler is the latest celebrity to lose his home to the California wildfire. The Scottish actor took to his Instagram last night to post a photo which shows how badly his Malibu home was damaged by the fire.
“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2yZW9va
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2yZW9va
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]