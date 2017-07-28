The German Government has donated six trained sniffer dogs and a Mercedes bus to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to boost the country’s capacity to detect concealed drugs. German Deputy Consul General, Alexandra Herr made the presentation in Lagos to the director of Operations and General Investigation of the Agency Mr Olugbenga Mabo. Herr in her remarks said that Germany is making the presentation because it is important to have the right tools to work. In her words, “It is important to have the right tools to work and I commend the cooperation between Germany and Nigeria in combating drug trafficking through the aid of sniffer dogs. I am eager to see positive results in the canine operations of the Agency”. In his response, Mr Mabo thanked the German Government for the support and assured that the investment will soon lead to the dismantling of more drug trafficking syndicates in the country. The proficiency of the dogs in sniffing drugs was tested in a simulated search operation and whenever they get to a consignment containing narcotics they will just lie still according to their training. Each time they detect drugs the dogs are rewarded by the handlers. Under the German canine support project to Nigeria, three officers recently completed a 16-week basic course at the Police Dog School Neustadt, Saxony Germany. This current batch brings the total number of donated dogs since 2009 to fourteen and trained officers in dog handling proficiency to nine. See photos below: