The German Government and Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) have reached agreement to train and support young African entrepreneurs as part of efforts to scale up the development of the African economy.
The TEF and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, German Government’s Agency for International Cooperation, will empower …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2QN4Ak5
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The TEF and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, German Government’s Agency for International Cooperation, will empower …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2QN4Ak5
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]