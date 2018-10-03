Sports Gernot Rohr says Super Eagles must stay humble after 3-2 win over Libya – pulse.ng

#1
The Super Eagles boss is not getting carried away with the teams recent double header victory over Libya.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has urged his players to remain humble after a 3-2 win over the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in their …



read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2J0Ro8z

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top