An errand-girl believed to be in her 20s has died after bags of rice fell on her at a shop at Adum, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Rahinatu Alhassan was reportedly trapped under the weight of the bags of rice since Tuesday morning. She was found later in the evening when another attendant went into the shop to serve a customer. Rahinatu was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but died upon arrival. On how it happened, one of the colleagues of the deceased told journalists that: “I returned from a trip after I carried a load for someone. Upon arrival, I asked one of the colleagues of the whereabouts of Rahi, she did not reply. Some minutes later she also asked me the same question. I assumed Rahi had carried a load of a customer and was not yet back. Later in the day, one of the attendants here went into the shop to pick a bag of rice and noticed someone was on the floor with heavy bags of rice on her. He screamed and called for help. The guys at the nearby shops came around, lifted the bags and quickly rushed her to the hospital.”