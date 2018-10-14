Deportees from Russia. Inset is Abugu Legal Adviser to the Nigerian Community in Russia, Dr. Tony Abugu, in this interview with KAYODE BELLO, spoke on challenges faced by Nigerians who run to Russia for succour, the immigration hassles they face, prostituting …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RNHcEf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RNHcEf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]