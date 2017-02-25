Submit Post Advertise

Glo Unveils 1GB For N200 Data Plan

  kemi

    kemi

    Telecommunications firm, Glo Nigeria has launched a data plan that will help customers perform all task on the internet particularly, in the night. The plan goes for N200 to get 1GB of data.

    It can be used to browse, surf the internet, stream videos, play online games and can also be used on PC modem, game console and other devices that has the ability or compatibility to access the internet.

    How To Activate Glo Night Plan


    - Just recharge 200Naira

    - Then dial *127*60# to activate the new glo night plan

    - After activation, you will have to wait till 12am in the midnight and browse till 5am


    NOTE: It can also be used on PC
     
