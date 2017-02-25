Telecommunications firm, Glo Nigeria has launched a data plan that will help customers perform all task on the internet particularly, in the night. The plan goes for N200 to get 1GB of data. It can be used to browse, surf the internet, stream videos, play online games and can also be used on PC modem, game console and other devices that has the ability or compatibility to access the internet. How To Activate Glo Night Plan - Just recharge 200Naira - Then dial *127*60# to activate the new glo night plan - After activation, you will have to wait till 12am in the midnight and browse till 5am NOTE: It can also be used on PC