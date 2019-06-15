Featured Thread #1
At least seven of the senators who were inaugurated on Tuesday are standing trial for corruption. Five of them are former governors. Although members of the national assembly had once pushed for immunity against prosecution of lawmakers, the legislative houses power and privileges act only shield them from litigation in …
