Court orders Saraki, Akpabio and Other Senators to refund pensions collected as ex-govs - The Cable

A federal high court in Ikoyi has asked the federal government to recover pensions and allowances received by former and serving senators as ex-governors.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) disclosed the ”landmark judgement” in a tweet on Wednesday.

The group sued the federal government in 2017 over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions”.


