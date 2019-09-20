A federal high court in Ikoyi has asked the federal government to recover pensions and allowances received by former and serving senators as ex-governors.
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) disclosed the ”landmark judgement” in a tweet on Wednesday.
The group sued the federal government in 2017 over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions”.
