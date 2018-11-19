Metro Good One!! OYO State APC Governorship Candidate “Bayo Adelabu” Seen Playing Tennis With Some Youths – Naijaloaded

#1
Oyo state is indeed very lucky to get a man like Bayo Adelabu as on the candidates in the 2019 forthcoming election.

Judging by the activities and the things the APC candidate have been seen doing lately, no doubt Oyo will …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Ke9BjE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top