Oyo state is indeed very lucky to get a man like Bayo Adelabu as on the candidates in the 2019 forthcoming election.
Judging by the activities and the things the APC candidate have been seen doing lately, no doubt Oyo will …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Ke9BjE
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Judging by the activities and the things the APC candidate have been seen doing lately, no doubt Oyo will …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Ke9BjE
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]