The Presidency has debunked former president Goodluck Jonathan’s claim that there is more corruption in the country compared to when he left office.
Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, dismissed the claim in …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QbezmA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, dismissed the claim in …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2QbezmA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]