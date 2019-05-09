Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, has given assent to the bill passed by the Kano house of assembly which breaks up the emirate in the state.
The Kano State House of Assembly has removed 36 local government areas from the …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2VTUMe8
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Kano State House of Assembly has removed 36 local government areas from the …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2VTUMe8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]