Politics Governor Ganduje Asked To Resign Over Video Of $5m Bribe – OluFamous.Com

#1
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje might be forced to quit his position as Governor following a call for his resignation by some strong groups.

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria, CCSON, has reacted to the viral video of Ganduje, allegedly receiving bribe amounting to $5million from contractors. …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2Aeguhr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[119]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top