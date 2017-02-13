



Adele emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, as the 59th annual Grammy Awards were staged on Sunday, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.The UK pop star won the top three categories – Best Album, Best Record, and Best Song – for her hit song, Hello.

This edition also marked Beyonce’s 21st win. The pregnant superstar was nominated in nine categories, but only took home two awards, while Adele won five.



While receiving her plaque for Album of the Year, Adele tearfully described Beyonce as “the artist of my life.”



“My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you,” she said.